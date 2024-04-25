The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will open the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 application on Saturday i.e. April 27 (till 5 pm ) at jeeadv.ac.in. As per notification, the institute will conclude the online registration process on May 7 at 5pm

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will open the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 application on Saturday i.e. April 27 (till 5 pm ) at jeeadv.ac.in. As per notification, the Institute will conclude the online registration process of the same on May 7 at 5 pm. The registered candidates can make fee payments for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 till May 10, 2024 up to 5 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aspiring candidates can apply for the examination on the official website of JEE Advanced 2024: jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2024: Eligibility Only those candidates who passed the JEE Main 2024 and rank in the top 2.5 lakh will be able to eligible to register for the JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2024: Age Besides, the JEE Mains 2024 rank, the candidates must have been born on or after October 1, 1999. The SC, ST, and PWD categories candidates are granted a five-year age relaxation

Click on the registration link

A new window will open, enter your details in the given fields

Pay the registration fees as required

Review the application before clicking the submit button

Submit the form

Download the form and print a hardcopy for future reference JEE Advanced 2024: Important Dates Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2024: April 27, 2024 (17:00 IST) to May 07, 2024 (17:00 IST)

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: May 10, 2024 (17:00 IST)

Admit Card available for downloading: May 17, 2024 (10:00 IST) TO May 26, 2024 (14:30 IST)

JEE (Advanced) 2024 Examination: Sunday, May 26, 2024 (Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST And Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST)

Online display of provisional answer keys: June 02, 2024 (10:00 IST)

Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2024: Sunday, June 09, 2024 (10:00 IST) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

