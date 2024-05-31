JEE Advanced 2024: Response sheets out, IIT Madras activates link at Jeeadv.ac.in; steps to download here

JEE Advanced 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras released the response sheet of the JEE Advanced 2024 exams on Friday, i.e. May 31, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check and download the response sheets at the official website of official website of JEE Advanced 2024 at jeeadv.ac.in.
It is important to note that a response sheet is a copy of the answers marked by a student during the JEE Advanced 2024 exams. With the help of the response sheets, students can check the JEE Advanced provisional answer key.
This sheet will be available for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. The provisional answer key will be released for candidates on June 2 (10 IST). Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys can be made from June 2, 2024, to June 3, 2024, up to 17 IST. A final answer key will be released along with the results on June 9, 2024 (10 IST).
Candidates can check their response sheets available on the official website of Jee Advanced 2024: jeeadva.ac.in.
Candidates need to log in to the official website using their credentials, such as registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number, to download the response sheets.
The JEE Advanced 2024 exam was held on May 26, 2024. It was conducted in two sessions, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Last year, the JEE Advanced 2023 results were announced on June 18.