JEE Advanced 2024 result: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) will announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE) 2024 on Sunday, i.e June 9, 2024, at 10 am at its official website jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the results, IIT-M will also release the final answer key and the list of toppers on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance test will need their login credentials, such as registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number, to check and download the JEE Advanced 2024 Result and the Answer Key.

Also Read | NEET UG exam to be held again? Govt forms panel to analyse irregularities It is important to note that the JEE Advanced 2024 result will include candidates' subject-wise marks and overall aggregate of papers 1 and 2, along with the All India ranks (AIR) and the qualifying status.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024 row: Grace marks awarded may be revised, says NTA DG JEE Advanced 2024 result: Steps to check JEE Advanced result 2024 Go to the official website of JEE Advanced 2024: jeeadv.ac.in

Click on “IIT JEE Advanced Result 2024 Link" under the announcement tab

Enter the login credentials roll number, DOB and phone number

Click on the “Submit" button.

The JEE Advanced 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for further reference. IIT-Madras will also send Text messages regarding JEE Advanced 2024 results to the candidates on their registered mobile numbers.

Also Read | DU PG Admission 2024 registration extended till June 12, correction window opens Candidates who will secure minimum qualifying marks in JEE Advanced 2024 will be included in the merit list for JoSAA counselling and IIT admissions.

JEE Advanced Result 2024: Marking Scheme As per the JEE Advance 2024 notification, there will be negative markings for wrong answers to questions attempted. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. Full three marks will be awarded only if the correct option is chosen, and no marks will be awarded if none are chosen.

The notification further added that if IIT-M drops a question from the JEE Advanced 2024 paper, full marks for that question will be awarded to all candidates, irrespective of whether they have attempted the questions or not.

Also Read | UGC NET June 2024 examination city slip out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in The JEE Advanced 2024 exam was conducted on May 26. The JEE Advanced 2024 exam had two papers, each containing three sections: physics, chemistry, and maths. The exam included multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-select questions (MSQs), and numerical questions.



