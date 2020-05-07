Home > Education > news > JEE-Advanced exam to be held on 23 August: HRD ministry
JEE-Advanced exam to be held on 23 August: HRD ministry

1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2020, 08:07 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 17, but was deferred due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown

New Delhi: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will conduct the joint entrance examination –Advanced (JEE-Advanced) on 23 August, the human resource development ministry said Thursday. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 17, but was deferred due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The announcement comes two days after the HRD ministry announced dates for JEE -Mains for admission into top engineering colleges and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical colleges

JEE (Mains), the first leg of the two-tier JEE entrance, will take place place on 18 July, 20-23 July, union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said. NEET exam will be conducted on 26 July.

JEE-Advanced is conducted among top 150,000 students of the JEE Mains for admission into undergraduate course at IITs. On 1 April, IITs had suspended the JEE-Advanced scheduled for May 17 in the wake of ongoing covid-19 lockdown.

The HRD ministry, however, is yet to announce the date of CBSE class 12 board exam dates, which were suspended mid-way due to coronavirus outbreak.

