New Delhi: The union government and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) Monday decided to conduct the joint entrance exam Advanced (JEE Advanced).

The exam through which all the IITs select students for their undergraduate level courses in engineering and technology will happen exactly a month after the fourth edition of the JEE Main exam takes place.

The decision was taken after a meeting between higher education department and IITs late Monday evening. “JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October, 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols," education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in late in the evening.

The JEE (Advanced) 2021 was initially planned to happen on 3 July but the second wave of the pandemic delayed the JEE Main exam which is taking place four times a year. Since JEE Main is a feeder exam for JEE Advanced, the IITs and education ministry deferred it.

With the Covid-19 situation improving, the IITs will now hold it in October first week.

On 15 July, the union government had postponed the fourth session of the JEE Main by four weeks amid a growing demand from students to increase the gap between third and fourth session. Accordingly, JEE Main fourth session will now take place between 26th Aug and 2 September instead of 27 July and 2 August announced on 6 July.

JEE Main is part of the two tier JEE exam system. While the JEE Main is used by hundreds of top engineering colleges for admitting undergraduate students. The top 250,000 get a chance to sit for the JEE Advanced exam for admission to the IITs. The IITs conduct the JEE Advanced unlike JEE Main which is conducted by the NTA.

