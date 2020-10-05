IIT-Delhi has declared the JEE Advanced Result 2020. Pune boy Chirag Falor has bagged the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced, according to officials. The second and third rank have been bagged by Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Vaibhav Raj respectively. "Kanishka Mittal is the national topper among females," said an official of IIT-Delhi.

IIT-Delhi has declared the JEE Advanced Result 2020. Pune boy Chirag Falor has bagged the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced, according to officials. The second and third rank have been bagged by Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Vaibhav Raj respectively. "Kanishka Mittal is the national topper among females," said an official of IIT-Delhi.

Candidates who have taken the JEE Advanced 2020 Examination can check their results online on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

How to check JEE Advanced 2020 Examination result:

-Go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in

-Click on the result portal at the top of the homepage

-Click on 'JEE (Advanced) 2020 Result’.

-Candidate will be redirected to the result page

-Key in the details to sign in.

-Enter date of birth and phone number

-Enter the Advanced roll/enrolment number.

-Key in the password and enter the security pin.

-Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

-Students can check their ranks and results and saved it for future use.

IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. JEE-Mains which is an entrance exam for admission to engineering colleges across the country is a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.