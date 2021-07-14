The admit card for the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from 20 to 25 July. According to a document of the NTA, candidates who had applied earlier for "session 3 (April 2021) (postponed) BE/BTech Paper I" were given time between 6 to 8 July to modify their particulars.

Further, the fourth session of JEE is to be held from 27 July to 2 August. There has been no announcement regarding the admit card for the attempt so until now.

The first two sessions of JEE-Main 2021 were already completed in February and March. The remaining sessions were postponed as the second wave of Covid-19 hit the country.

The results of the two pending sessions are likely to be announced in August.

Here's how to download your admit card:

Go to the official site -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. There are three links available for downloading the card and candidates can choose any one. Once you click on a link, a new page will open. Fill in your application number, date of birth and the security pin being shown on the screen. Click on submit. Your admit card will appear. You can now proceed to download it with the help of the 'download' button.

View Full Image Page to enter candidate's particulars on

Both the pending session will be conducted at 828 centres in all sessions instead of the previous 660.

"In order to address the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the number of cities have been increased from 232 to 334. The number of examination centres in every shift will also be increased from 660 to 828," Sadhana Parashar, senior director of NTA, had earlier said.

JEE-Main for admission to engineering colleges is being conducted four times a year from the coronavirus-hit current academic session to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

This year, the examination authority is giving students a choice to answer 75 questions (25 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 (30 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics). Merit list/ranking will be prepared based on the best score of candidates.

JEE Main 2021 is also being conducted in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

