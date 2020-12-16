JEE Main 2021: Dates to be announced at 6 pm today, says Education Minister

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has confirmed that he would be announcing the JEE Main 2021 exam dates today. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Education Minister said: ‘Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams . We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.’

On 15 December, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released a notification mentioning JEE Main 2021 dates, which was later withdrawn.

In a live interaction with students, teachers and parents on Decemeber 10, Pokhriyal said the government is examining suggestions about conducting the JEE Main four times from next year to ensure that the candidates do not miss out on opportunities due to clash of examinations or the COVID-19 situation. He ruled out any reduction in syllabus for engineering entrance exam JEE-Main or medical entrance exam NEET.

"The suggestion of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main 2021 to be held four times in a year will be examined positively, beginning in the end of February, thereafter in March, April and May-2021, for three to four days during each time.

"The syllabus for JEE (Main 2021) will remain same as the previous year and a proposal is under examination where students will be given choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics)," the minister had said.

