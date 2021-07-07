The postponed sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main will be conducted at 828 centres in all sessions instead of the previous 660, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said.

"In order to address the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the number of cities have been increased from 232 to 334. The number of examination centres in every shift will also be increased from 660 to 828," said Sadhana Parashar, senior director of NTA.

The examinations will be conducted from 20 to 25 July and from 27 July to 2 August.

The results of the two sessions are likely to be announced in August.

According to the document of NTA shared by Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, the candidates who have applied earlier for "session 3 (April 2021) (postponed) BE/BTech Paper I" can modify their particulars will be from 6 July to 8 July.

Submission of application form online for "Session 4 (May 2021) (postponed) BE/BTech Paper 1 and B Arch (Paper 2A) B Planning (Paper 2B)" will be from 2 to 12 July.

"The total number of candidates who have already registered for the April session is 6.80 lakh and for the May session is 6.09 lakh," said Parashar.

The first two sessions of JEE-Main 2021 were already completed in February and March.

After the announcement of dates, Pokhriyal said the safety, security, and bright future of the students is the priority of the government.

"There were some concerns among the students regarding #JEE(Main)-2021 Examination during Covid. PM Narendra Modiji has always said that the safety, security, and bright future of our students should be the highest priorities of the Education Ministry," he said in a tweet.

JEE-Main for admission to engineering colleges is being conducted four times a year from the coronavirus-hit current academic session to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

This year, the examination authority is giving students a choice to answer 75 questions (25 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 (30 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics). Merit list/ranking will be prepared based on the best score of candidates.

JEE Main 2021 is also getting conducted in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

