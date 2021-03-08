The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session held in February, 2021.

The result can be checked at the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency had conducted the JEE main examination from February 23 to 26, 2021, and more than 6 lakh candidates had registered for it.

A total number of 6.52 lakh candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination.

Congratulating the successful students, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted, "Dear students, JEE (Main) February session 2021 results are out. Till last year, exams were done in 3 languages only but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages & results have been declared in 10 days- Great achievement by NTA."

Pokhriyal also released the list of toppers for the February exam. Among them, six candidates secured perfect 100% in JEE-Mains, including two from Delhi.

These are Saket Jha from Rajashtan, Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabad Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Siddhanth Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.

The NTA also released toppers state-wise, category-wise and gender-wise. The full list was shared by Pokhriyal on his Twitter account.

NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The agency stated that after February, March, April, and May session of JEE (Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made available on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in

The candidates have the choice to appear in one, two, three, four examinations for admission. The Examination was conducted completely in CBT mode. In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses were displayed on the website for verification by examinees. To ensure accuracy and transparency of results, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges by the candidates, the gency further added.

The second session of JEE Main will begin on 15 March and admit cards are likely to be released by NTA soon.

