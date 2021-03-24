The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session held in March, 2021.

The result can be checked at the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency had conducted the JEE main examination from March 16 to 18, 2021, and more than 6 lakh candidates had registered for it.

The NTA had released the final answer key of the exam along with the question paper on March 24 after considering the objections raised by candidates against the official provisional answer key.

There are three candidates each from Telangana and Rajasthan who scored 100 percentile.They are Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy, Josyula Venkata Aditya, and Mridul Agarwal, Zenith Malhotra, and Rohit Kumar, respectively. There are two candidates from Delhi and Maharashtra and once each from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar who scored 100 percentile, which include Siddharth Kalra, Kavya Chopra, Bakshi Gargi Makarand, Atharva Abhijit Tambat, Bratin Mondal, Ashwin Abraham, and Kumar Satyadarshi, respectively.

As per NTA data, 6,19,638 lakh candidates had registered for the March session examination which was held in six slots till March 18. The exam was conducted in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India-- Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait).

The exam was held amidst tight security. A total number of 707 observers, 261 city coordinators, 19 regional coordinators, six special coordinators and two national coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the fair conduct of the examination.

The first JEE Main was held in February. The NTA had released the result on March 8 in which six candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile.

NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The agency stated that after February, March, April, and May session of JEE (Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made available on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in

The candidates have the choice to appear in one, two, three, four examinations for admission. The Examination was conducted completely in CBT mode. In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses were displayed on the website for verification by examinees. To ensure accuracy and transparency of results, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges by the candidates, the agency further added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via