Step 3. Enter JEE Main 2021 application number and date of birth
Step 4. NTA JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download the Jee Main 2021 scorecard
JEE Main is being conducted this year in English, Hindi and 11 other languages, instead of just English and Hindi as is the practice now, to give opportunities to students from regional language backgrounds.
The regional languages include Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Bengali and Assamese.
In 2020, IIT Delhi was the organizing institute for JEE Advanced, in which a total of 160,838 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2020. About 43,204 candidates qualified for JEE Advanced 2020.
JEE Main result will indicate the JEE Main qualifying cutoff and NTA percentile score of the candidate. As the exam is conducted in multiple phases, the best of the percentile scores will be considered to prepare the final rank of the candidate.