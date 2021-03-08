The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare on Monday the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session held in February.

While the result for the February session was scheduled to come out on 7 March, the NTA instead only released the answer key to the exam on Sunday night.

NTA had on March 1 released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main exam and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until March 3.

A total of 6,61,776 students had registered to appear for the JEE Main February attempt. The exam was held from 23 to 26 February.

The second session of JEE Main will begin on 15 March and admit cards are likely to be released by NTA soon.

Here's how you can download your scorecard in five easy steps:

Step 1. Visit the official websites -- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on view result/score card link

Step 3. Enter JEE Main 2021 application number and date of birth

Step 4. NTA JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the Jee Main 2021 scorecard

JEE Main is being conducted this year in English, Hindi and 11 other languages, instead of just English and Hindi as is the practice now, to give opportunities to students from regional language backgrounds.

The regional languages include Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Bengali and Assamese.

In 2020, IIT Delhi was the organizing institute for JEE Advanced, in which a total of 160,838 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2020. About 43,204 candidates qualified for JEE Advanced 2020.

JEE Main result will indicate the JEE Main qualifying cutoff and NTA percentile score of the candidate. As the exam is conducted in multiple phases, the best of the percentile scores will be considered to prepare the final rank of the candidate.

