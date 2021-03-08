JEE Main 2021 result expected today: When, how to check your score

JEE Main 2021 result expected today: When, how to check your score2 min read . 08:31 AM IST
While the result for the February session was scheduled to come out on 7 March, the NTA instead only released the answer key to the exam on Sunday night
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
While the result for the February session was scheduled to come out on 7 March, the NTA instead only released the answer key to the exam on Sunday night
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare on Monday the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session held in February.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare on Monday the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session held in February.
While the result for the February session was scheduled to come out on 7 March, the NTA instead only released the answer key to the exam on Sunday night.
While the result for the February session was scheduled to come out on 7 March, the NTA instead only released the answer key to the exam on Sunday night.
Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers
NTA had on March 1 released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main exam and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until March 3.
A total of 6,61,776 students had registered to appear for the JEE Main February attempt. The exam was held from 23 to 26 February.
The second session of JEE Main will begin on 15 March and admit cards are likely to be released by NTA soon.
Here's how you can download your scorecard in five easy steps:
Step 1. Visit the official websites -- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2. Click on view result/score card link
Step 3. Enter JEE Main 2021 application number and date of birth
Step 4. NTA JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download the Jee Main 2021 scorecard
JEE Main is being conducted this year in English, Hindi and 11 other languages, instead of just English and Hindi as is the practice now, to give opportunities to students from regional language backgrounds.
The regional languages include Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Bengali and Assamese.
In 2020, IIT Delhi was the organizing institute for JEE Advanced, in which a total of 160,838 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2020. About 43,204 candidates qualified for JEE Advanced 2020.
JEE Main result will indicate the JEE Main qualifying cutoff and NTA percentile score of the candidate. As the exam is conducted in multiple phases, the best of the percentile scores will be considered to prepare the final rank of the candidate.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.