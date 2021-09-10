JEE Main 2021 Result: How to download scorecard?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JEE Main 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce JEE Main 2021 session 4 result today (Friday, 10 September10). Results will be available on the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

To access JEE Main results, candidate needs to select examination session, enter application number, date of birth, and security pin (case sensitive).

To access JEE Main results, candidate needs to select examination session, enter application number, date of birth, and security pin (case sensitive).

JEE Main Result 2021: Steps to download scorecard

Visit - jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in

Click on 'JEE Main Result 2021' on homepage

You'll be directed to result page

Select - Examination Session

Press submit and your result will be displayed on the screen. You can download the scorecard and save it for future use.

The JEE (Main) - 2021 Session - 4 was conducted throughout the country and abroad on 26, 27, 31 August and 1 September 2021 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The NTA recently uploaded the provisional answer keys for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) along with the question paper with recorded responses on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - for candidates to challenge.

On 6 August, results were declared for JEE (Main)-2021 Session – 3.

The JEE (Main) 2021 Session - 3 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) was conducted on 20, 22, 25, and 27 July 2021. A total number of 7.09 lakh candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B.Tech.) in this examination.

The exam was conducted at 915 examination centres in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait).

Also, the examination was conducted in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

