NTA had on March 1 released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main exam and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until March 3.
The second session of JEE Main will begin on 15 March and admit cards are likely to be released by NTA soon.
JEE Main is being conducted this year in English, Hindi and 11 other languages, instead of just English and Hindi as is the practice now, to give opportunities to students from regional language backgrounds.
The regional languages include Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Bengali and Assamese.
JEE Main result will indicate the JEE Main qualifying cutoff and NTA percentile score of the candidate. As the exam is conducted in multiple phases, the best of the percentile scores will be considered to prepare the final rank of the candidate.