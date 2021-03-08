NTA had on March 1 released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main exam and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until March 3.
A total of 6,61,776 students had registered to appear for the JEE Main February attempt. The exam was held from 23 to 26 February.
The second session of JEE Main will begin on 15 March and admit cards are likely to be released by NTA soon.
Five students from the national capital had scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Main exam 2020. The top scorers from Delhi include Chirag Falor, Gurkirat Singh, Laksh Gupta, Nishant Aggarwal and Tushar Sethi. They were also among the 24 candidates who had scored 100 percentile in the JEE main exam 2020.
JEE Main is being conducted this year in English, Hindi and 11 other languages, instead of just English and Hindi as is the practice now, to give opportunities to students from regional language backgrounds.
The regional languages include Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Bengali and Assamese.
JEE Main result will indicate the JEE Main qualifying cutoff and NTA percentile score of the candidate. As the exam is conducted in multiple phases, the best of the percentile scores will be considered to prepare the final rank of the candidate.