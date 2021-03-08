JEE (Main) 2021 result to be declared shortly: Here's how to check score

Five students from the national capital had scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Main exam 2020. The top scorers from Delhi include Chirag Falor, Gurkirat Singh, Laksh Gupta, Nishant Aggarwal and Tushar Sethi. They were also among the 24 candidates who had scored 100 percentile in the JEE main exam 2020.

