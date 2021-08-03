JEE Main 2021 session 3 results likely soon. How to check, other details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results of the third session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main 2021 soon.

The exam was conducted on 20, 22, 25, and 27 July across India and abroad. Those who took the exam have been able to download the answer key from the NTA website. The candidates were given time till 29 to 31 July to raise objections by paying a fee of ₹200.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared," the NTA said in a notification.

"No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 31 July 2021 (upto 05.00 pm)," it added.

Exams for the students of flood-hit Maharashtra are being conducted on 3 and 4 August.

How to check results:

Log on to jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the tab for JEE Main 2021 April session result that will be present on the home page

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter your application number, and password or date of birth

The result will be displayed on your screen

Download for future reference

Students have been requested to note that there will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results and hence no correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

The first two sessions of JEE Main 2021 were already completed in February and March. The remaining sessions were postponed as the second wave of Covid-19 hit the country.

The fourth session, which was scheduled to be conducted from 27 July to 2 August, will now be held on 26, 27 and 31 August, and on 1 and 2 September. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for the exam.

JEE Main for admission to engineering colleges is being conducted four times a year from the coronavirus-hit current academic session to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

This year, the examination authority is giving students a choice to answer 75 questions (25 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 (30 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics). Merit list/ranking will be prepared based on the best score of candidates.

JEE Main 2021 is also being conducted in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

JEE Advanced date

The Union government and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has decided to conduct the JEE Advanced on 3 October.

The exam through which all the IITs select students for their undergraduate level courses in engineering and technology will happen exactly a month after the fourth edition of the JEE Main exam takes place.









