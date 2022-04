The JEE Main 2022 exam has been rescheduled by the National Testing Agency. Candidates must note that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 will start from June 20 to June 29. Whereas session 2 of the JEE Main will be held from July 21 to July 30, 2022. The application process for JEE Main session 2 will commence soon.

"The registration for session 1 is over now. The schedule for inviting the online application forms for Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon," the NTA notification mentioned.

Meanwhile, the application correction facility off JEE Main 2022 Session 1 has been started. Candidates can edit their personal information on the JEE Main 2022 application form by April 8, Friday. Candidates will be able to correct the form's details including name, address, qualification, and other related information.

View Full Image JEE Main 2022 exam schedule

JEE Main 2022 will be held in multiple languages such as Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Gujarati.

JEE Main 2022 is conducted for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country. After JEE Main, the NTA conducts JEE (Advanced) exam in which only top scorers of the Main exam are eligible to take the exam.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.