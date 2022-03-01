The first phase of JEE Mains 2022 will be conducted from 16 to 17 April and the second phase is scheduled from 24 to 29 May, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.

The applications for JEE Main this year will start from Tuesday and the last date to fill the JEE Main 2022 application form for the first session is 31 March, 2022.

Applicants can also check the official website for details on JEE Main 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers.

Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes -- BE and B.Tech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments.

It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Paper two is conducted for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses.

JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati, the official statement said.

In 2021, the exam was conducted four times to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The first phase was held in February and the second in March.

The next phases were scheduled for April and May, but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The remaining two phases were conducted in August and September last.

