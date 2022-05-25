Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  JEE Main 2022: Know exam dates, admit card, and other details

JEE Main 2022: Know exam dates, admit card, and other details

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 will be held in June and July this year
1 min read . 08:43 AM ISTLivemint

  • JEE Main 2022 exam admit cards are likely to be released in the first week of June
  • Candidates are advised to keep a check on NTA's website, jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 will be held in June and July this year. The National Testing Agency is set to release the admit cards and list of exam centres soon for the JEE Main. Besides, the NTA is also expected to open a window for July 2022 exam registration.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 will be held in June and July this year. The National Testing Agency is set to release the admit cards and list of exam centres soon for the JEE Main. Besides, the NTA is also expected to open a window for July 2022 exam registration.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on NTA's website, jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on NTA's website, jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

It is expected that the JEE Main 2022 exam admit card will be released in the first week of June. But the exam city information will be available before the admit cards are out.

JEE Main 2022 admit card details

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Mains-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Download admit cards for June and July session'

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take the print out

JEE Main exam pattern

As per the JEE Main exam pattern, the BE, or BTech exams will have three sections -- Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions. Whereas the BArch paper, or Paper 2A, of JEE Main exam, will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing. The BPlanning paper or Paper 2B will comprise Mathematics, Aptitude tests, and Planning-based questions.