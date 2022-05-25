JEE Main 2022: Know exam dates, admit card, and other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
JEE Main 2022 exam admit cards are likely to be released in the first week of June
Candidates are advised to keep a check on NTA's website, jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates
The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 will be held in June and July this year. The National Testing Agency is set to release the admit cards and list of exam centres soon for the JEE Main. Besides, the NTA is also expected to open a window for July 2022 exam registration.
JEE Main exam pattern
As per the JEE Main exam pattern, the BE, or BTech exams will have three sections -- Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions. Whereas the BArch paper, or Paper 2A, of JEE Main exam, will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing. The BPlanning paper or Paper 2B will comprise Mathematics, Aptitude tests, and Planning-based questions.