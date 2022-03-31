This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exam registration will end today. The link to apply will remain active till 11.30 PM tonight. Candidates who wish to apply for the engineering entrance exam can register themselves at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions--first between April 21 and May 4 and the second from May 24 to May 29. This time the National testing Agency will not allow candidates for any corrections in the form once submitted.
Step 3: Candidates need to click on 'New candidate registration'
Step 4: Enter your registration details and complete the online application form
Step 5: Fill out the application and submit the fee.
JEE Main is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12thclass examination.
