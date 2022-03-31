Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exam registration will end today. The link to apply will remain active till 11.30 PM tonight. Candidates who wish to apply for the engineering entrance exam can register themselves at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions--first between April 21 and May 4 and the second from May 24 to May 29. This time the National testing Agency will not allow candidates for any corrections in the form once submitted.

JEE Main 2022 exam: Here's a list of documents required for the exam

JEE Main 2022 exam: Here's a list of documents required for the exam

1. Passport size photo in JPG or JPEG format. The size of the photo should be between 100 kb and 200 kb.

2. Scanned signature between 4 kb and 30 kb

3. Certificates and mark sheets between 10 kb and 300 kb.

4. PwD candidates need to submit their PwD certificate.

JEE Main 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NTA- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE (Main 2022) option

Step 3: Candidates need to click on 'New candidate registration'

Step 4: Enter your registration details and complete the online application form

Step 5: Fill out the application and submit the fee.

JEE Main is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12thclass examination.