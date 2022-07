The results of the NTA JEE Mains is expected today. The minimum marks to qualify for the NTA JEE Mains result is 75% for the general category and a minimum of 65% for SC/SC/PWD category candidates. The final answer key for Paper I has been released on July 6, 2022.

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) - 2022.

NTA JEE main result 2022: List of websites

jeemain.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.ac.in

nta.ac.in

NTA will only publish the results of candidates during session 1. All India Ranks (AIR) and cut-offs, which will be used for counselling, will be available only after session 2 exams.

JEE Main Session 1 result: How to check

Go to JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main 2022 session 1 result link

Key in the required information and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further.