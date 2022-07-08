JEE Main 2022 Result: List of websites where results can be checked, other details1 min read . 04:41 PM IST
- Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) - 2022
The results of the NTA JEE Mains is expected today. The minimum marks to qualify for the NTA JEE Mains result is 75% for the general category and a minimum of 65% for SC/SC/PWD category candidates. The final answer key for Paper I has been released on July 6, 2022.
The results of the NTA JEE Mains is expected today. The minimum marks to qualify for the NTA JEE Mains result is 75% for the general category and a minimum of 65% for SC/SC/PWD category candidates. The final answer key for Paper I has been released on July 6, 2022.
Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) - 2022.
Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) - 2022.
NTA JEE main result 2022: List of websites
NTA JEE main result 2022: List of websites
jeemain.nta.nic.in
jeemain.nta.nic.in
ntaresults.ac.in
ntaresults.ac.in
nta.ac.in
nta.ac.in
NTA will only publish the results of candidates during session 1. All India Ranks (AIR) and cut-offs, which will be used for counselling, will be available only after session 2 exams.
NTA will only publish the results of candidates during session 1. All India Ranks (AIR) and cut-offs, which will be used for counselling, will be available only after session 2 exams.
Go to JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Go to JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on JEE Main 2022 session 1 result link
Click on JEE Main 2022 session 1 result link
Key in the required information and click on submit.
Key in the required information and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further.