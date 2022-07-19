JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: How to download hall tickets2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 04:14 PM IST
- The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit cards will soon be released on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check how to download the admit cards
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 will be conducted from July 21 to July 30 at various examination centres across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit cards. The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit cards will be released on the official site -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.