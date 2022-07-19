JEE Main 2022 Session 2 will be conducted from July 21 to July 30 at various examination centres across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit cards. The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit cards will be released on the official site -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Since the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam will be held from July 21 to July 30, the admit cards would be released just before the exam begins. To download the admit cards, the candidates can follow the steps given below.

JEE MAIN 2022 SESSION 2: HOW TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARDS

STEP 1: Visit the official site -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 link

STEP 3: Enter your login details and submit

STEP 4: Your JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit cards will reflect on your computer screens

STEP 5: Download it and keep a hard copy of it as well

The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 results were announced on July 11. The JEE Main exam was conducted at 588 examination centers in 407 cities. For this exam, which was also held overseas, 558 observers, 424 city coordinators, 18 regional coordinators, 369 deputy, independent observers, and two national coordinators were deployed to ensure a smooth and fair exam.

The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The JEE Main 2022 comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission into Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognised by participating state governments.

JEE (Main) is an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.