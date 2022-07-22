JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card released, check details

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card released, check details2 min read . 07:31 AM IST
Admit card can be downloaded by visiting the official site -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for JEE Main 2022 Session 2.
The second session examination of Joint Entrance Examination Mains or JEE Mains 2022 that was scheduled to be held from July 21, has been postponed and will now be held from 25 July.
The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit cards can be downloaded by visiting the official site -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can follow the below listed steps to download their admit cards
1) Visit the official site -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
2) Click on JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 link
3) Enter your login details and submit
4) Your JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit cards will reflect on your computer screens
5) Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of it handy
About 6,29,778 candidates will take the test in approximately 500 cities throughout the country and 17 cities outside India. Candidates can download JEE Main admit cards using their application number and date of birth.
For those who will attempt JEE Main for the first time, they should know that there can be a self-declaration form on the JEE Main admit card.
In the form, they will have to record their recent health and travel history. They have to sign it at the examination centre in the presence of an invigilator.
JEE (Main) is an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.
The JEE Main 2022 comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission into Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognised by participating state governments.
The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 results were announced on July 11. The JEE Main exam was conducted at 588 examination centers in 407 cities. For this exam, which was also held overseas, 558 observers, 424 city coordinators, 18 regional coordinators, 369 deputy, independent observers, and two national coordinators were deployed to ensure a smooth and fair exam.