JEE Main 2023: Admit card for session 1 exams out, check link here1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Candidates can download the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam city slip on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for JEE Main 2023 session 1 examination. Candidates can download the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam city slip on jeemain.nta.nic.in.