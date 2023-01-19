The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for JEE Main 2023 session 1 examination. Candidates can download the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam city slip on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The correction window for the admit card was closed on January 14, 2023. The JEE Mains exams are held for BE, Btech (Paper 1) and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2).

JEE Main 2023: Steps to download admit card for session 1

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the link to download JEE Main session 1 admit card.

Step 3: Login with application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Download the exam city slip.

Step 5: After downloading the admit card of JE Main, ensure that your photo and signature are correct.

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card in color and on A4 size paper.

Step 7: Ensure that all the information are clear and visible.

The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The second session of JEE-Main 2023 will be held in April 2023.

As per the rules, the ranks will be calculated as per the marks obtained by candidates in any of the two sessions. Candidates can choose to take one session of both.

According to the JEE (Main) 2023 information bulletin, admission to BE/BTech/ BArch/BPlanning programmes in the NITs, IITs, and CFT via central seat allocation board will be based on all India rank with the additional eligibility of at least 75 per cent in aggregate in the class 12 examination conducted by the respective education boards.