JEE Main 2023: Admit card for session 1 exams out, check link here

JEE Main 2023: Admit card for session 1 exams out, check link here1 min read . 07:28 AM IST
Candidates can download the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam city slip on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can download the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam city slip on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for JEE Main 2023 session 1 examination. Candidates can download the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam city slip on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for JEE Main 2023 session 1 examination. Candidates can download the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam city slip on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The correction window for the admit card was closed on January 14, 2023. The JEE Mains exams are held for BE, Btech (Paper 1) and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2).
The correction window for the admit card was closed on January 14, 2023. The JEE Mains exams are held for BE, Btech (Paper 1) and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2).
Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Open the link to download JEE Main session 1 admit card.
Step 2: Open the link to download JEE Main session 1 admit card.
Step 3: Login with application number and date of birth.
Step 3: Login with application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Download the exam city slip.
Step 4: Download the exam city slip.
Step 5: After downloading the admit card of JE Main, ensure that your photo and signature are correct.
Step 5: After downloading the admit card of JE Main, ensure that your photo and signature are correct.
Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card in color and on A4 size paper.
Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card in color and on A4 size paper.
Step 7: Ensure that all the information are clear and visible.
Step 7: Ensure that all the information are clear and visible.
The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The second session of JEE-Main 2023 will be held in April 2023.
The second session of JEE-Main 2023 will be held in April 2023.
As per the rules, the ranks will be calculated as per the marks obtained by candidates in any of the two sessions. Candidates can choose to take one session of both.
As per the rules, the ranks will be calculated as per the marks obtained by candidates in any of the two sessions. Candidates can choose to take one session of both.
According to the JEE (Main) 2023 information bulletin, admission to BE/BTech/ BArch/BPlanning programmes in the NITs, IITs, and CFT via central seat allocation board will be based on all India rank with the additional eligibility of at least 75 per cent in aggregate in the class 12 examination conducted by the respective education boards.
According to the JEE (Main) 2023 information bulletin, admission to BE/BTech/ BArch/BPlanning programmes in the NITs, IITs, and CFT via central seat allocation board will be based on all India rank with the additional eligibility of at least 75 per cent in aggregate in the class 12 examination conducted by the respective education boards.