JEE Main 2023: Exam registration begins, Check direct link here

The engineering entrance examination, Joint Entrance Exam-Main (JEE-Main) 2023 will be held from 24-31 January, except on Republic Day 26 January, for admission to engineering courses for the academic year 2023-24.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main Exam 2023 notification, according to which, the registration has begun on December 15 and will close on January 12, 2023. Candidates can register online on the official website of NTA JEE---jeemain.nta.nic.in.
According to the notification, the last date for successful registration fee payment is January 12, 2023. The NTA will announce the exam city in second week of January 2023, while admit cards can be downloaded in January third week.
The engineering entrance examination, Joint Entrance Exam-Main (JEE-Main) 2023 will be held from 24-31 January, except on Republic Day 26 January, for admission to engineering courses for the academic year 2023-24. The second session of JEE-Main 2023 will be held in April 2023.
The official statement, notification and dates have been made available on the NTA JEE 2023 official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in. NTA has opened the registration portal and undergraduate engineering aspirants can now apply online.
JEE Main 2023: Steps to register?
Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Open the link to apply for session 1.
Step 3: Click on new candidate register. Register and get your login details.
Step 5: Upload photo, signature and other asked details, make payment.
Step 6: Submit the form and save the confirmation page.
Step 7: For future use, save the uploaded photograph as well.
The JEE Mains exams are held for BE, Btech (Paper 1) and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2). According to reports the JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be conducted in January and the session two will be conducted in April next year.
As per the rules, the ranks will be calculated as per the marks obtained by candidates in any of the two sessions. Candidates can choose to take one session of both.
The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for JEE Main 2023 is plus two (Class 12) pass certificate with Physics, Maths.
For updates on JEE Main exam, students can download the SANDES application. They can also use the National Test Abhyas app to take mock test and find other useful preparation tips.
For updates on JEE Main exam, students can download the SANDES application. They can also use the National Test Abhyas app to take mock test and find other useful preparation tips.