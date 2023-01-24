The first session of JEE Main exam will begin today, January 24. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards to appear in JEE Main 2023 exams. Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website of the NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in .

JEE Main admit card contains information like date, time, exam centre information, and roll number. Students are advised to read all the guidelines mentioned in the admit card carefully.

JEE Main 2023: Read the instructions on dress code and exam below

1) Students are advised to wear slippers or sandals with low heels. They should avoid footwear like shoes, according to the instructions.

2) Long sleeves clothes are not allowed in the exam centre, hence, wear half sleeves-light clothes. Reach the exam centre early for mandatory frisking if you wear a specific attire for religious purpose.

3) Take printout of your admit card, photo ID, photograph, etc. for the verification.

4) Handbags and any kind of electronic devices are not allowed inside the exam centre.

5) Do not carry caps, dupattas, sunglasses, watches, etc. The exam console will show the watch so that the candidates can track the time.

6) The students should note that they wouldn’t be allowed to take entry into the examination hall if they aren’t carrying the physical copy of their admit cards.

The Engineering exam (paper 1, BE/BTech) will be conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February in two shifts daily. Paper 2, the Architecture and Planning Paper will take place on January 28 in one shift. The second session of the exam will be held in April.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.