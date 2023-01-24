JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam starts from today. Read instructions here1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:21 AM IST
JEE Main admit card contains information like date, time, exam centre information, and roll number.
The first session of JEE Main exam will begin today, January 24. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards to appear in JEE Main 2023 exams. Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website of the NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
