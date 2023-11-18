JEE Main 2024: Abu Dhabi joins as new examination centre, confirms NTA
Abu Dhabi has been included as a new examination center for JEE Main 2024 following a request from the Indian Ambassador in Abu Dhabi.
The NTA had additionally announced that the JEE Main 2024 session 2 is scheduled to occur from April 1 to April 15, 2024.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.
It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.
JEE (Main) - 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
