comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.15 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.15 -3.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.55 1.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,505.05 -0.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,355.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Education / News/  JEE Main 2024: Abu Dhabi joins as new examination centre, confirms NTA
Back Back

JEE Main 2024: Abu Dhabi joins as new examination centre, confirms NTA

 Livemint

Abu Dhabi has been included as a new examination center for JEE Main 2024 following a request from the Indian Ambassador in Abu Dhabi.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that Abu Dhabi has been included as a new examination center for JEE Main 2024. (File image) (HT_PRINT)Premium
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that Abu Dhabi has been included as a new examination center for JEE Main 2024. (File image) (HT_PRINT)

Following a request from the Ambassador of India in Abu Dhabi, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has included Abu Dhabi as a new examination center for JEE Main 2024.

Dubai and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates are already designated as examination cities for JEE (Main) 2024.

Also Read: JEE Main 2024: Registration begins today at nta.ac.in; syllabus, exam dates, other details

As per an official release by the NTA website stated, “Based on the request of the Ambassador of India, Abu Dhabi to support the student community of the city, it has been decided to add Abu Dhabi as an examination city for the JEE (Main) - 2024."

Those candidates who have already filled the application form can edit their city of examination during the correction period. The schedule of the correction period will be intimated in due course, it further added.

Also Read: JEE Main 2024: NTA may start registration process today

Going by the past year's trends, candidates have internal choices within the sections — mathematics, physics, and chemistry. The question paper comprises 30 questions, divided into two sections.

Online registrations for JEE Main commenced on November 1, 2023, and will continue until November 30, 2023. The deadline for successful fee transactions is also November 30, 2023. Fees can be paid using credit cards, debit cards, Net-Banking, or UPI.

Furthermore, NTA had informed that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main-2024) session 1 is slated to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024.

The NTA had additionally announced that the JEE Main 2024 session 2 is scheduled to occur from April 1 to April 15, 2024.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

JEE (Main) - 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 18 Nov 2023, 01:11 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App