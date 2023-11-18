JEE Main 2024: Abu Dhabi joins as new examination centre, confirms NTA

Following a request from the Ambassador of India in Abu Dhabi, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has included Abu Dhabi as a new examination center for JEE Main 2024.

Dubai and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates are already designated as examination cities for JEE (Main) 2024.

As per an official release by the NTA website stated, “Based on the request of the Ambassador of India, Abu Dhabi to support the student community of the city, it has been decided to add Abu Dhabi as an examination city for the JEE (Main) - 2024."

Those candidates who have already filled the application form can edit their city of examination during the correction period. The schedule of the correction period will be intimated in due course, it further added.

Going by the past year's trends, candidates have internal choices within the sections — mathematics, physics, and chemistry. The question paper comprises 30 questions, divided into two sections.

Online registrations for JEE Main commenced on November 1, 2023, and will continue until November 30, 2023. The deadline for successful fee transactions is also November 30, 2023. Fees can be paid using credit cards, debit cards, Net-Banking, or UPI.

Furthermore, NTA had informed that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main-2024) session 1 is slated to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024.