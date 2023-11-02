JEE Main 2024: NTA may start registration process today

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 on Thursday.

According to a report by Indian Express, the JEE Main 2024 registration process is likely to be announced today on the official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The aspirants will be given a month to fill out the application form after which an admit card with city initmation slip will be shared with the candidates.

JEE MAIN 2024 syllabus The National Testing Agency is likely to release a notification on the updated syllabus for JEE Main 2024.

Citing a source, the Indian Express report said, "Just like NEET UG 2024, we have deleted some small portions from JEE Main 2024 too. It will be made available to students along with the application form".

JEE MAIN 2024 session The first session will take place in January, followed by JEE MAIN session 2 in April.

The first JE MAIN session will be held between 24 January and 1 February, and the second session will be held from 1 April to 15 April.

JEE Mains age restrictions There are no age restrictions for candidates who wish to appear in the JEE Main 2024. Those who have cleared their class 12 or equivalent exams in 2021 or 2022 or are currently enrolled and will be appearing for the same in 2024, can participate in the JEE Main 2024 examination, regardless of their age. However, candidates may need to meet the age requirements of the institute(s) they are interested in joining.

JEE Main 2024 question paper Going by the past year's trends, candidates have internal choices within the sections — mathematics, physics, and chemistry. The question paper comprises 30 questions, divided into two sections.

JEE Main is conducted for BE, BTech, BArch, and BPlanning papers for admission to engineering and architecture programmes.

