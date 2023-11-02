Online Submission of Application Form 01 November 2023 to 30 November 2023 (up to 09:00 P.M.)

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI 30 November 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Announcement of the City of Examination By the Second week of January 2024 Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website 03 days before the actual date of the Examination Date(s) of Examination Between 24 January and 01 February 2024 Centre, Date, and Shift As indicated on the Admit Card

Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys To be announced later on the website Website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/

Declaration of Result on the NTA website 12 February 2024