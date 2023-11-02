For Academic Session 2024-25, it has been decided that the JEE (Main) – 2024 will be conducted in two Sessions i.e. Session 1 (January 2024) and Session 2 (April 2024)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thuesday released the syllabus for JEE (Main) 2024 and announced the opening of the window to submit online applications for JEE (Main) 2024.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.
For Academic Session 2024-25, it has been decided that the JEE (Main) – 2024 will be conducted in two Sessions i.e. Session 1 (January 2024) and Session 2 (April 2024). The details for the Session 1 (January 2024) are given below:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Online Submission of Application Form 01 November 2023 to 30 November 2023 (up to 09:00 P.M.)
Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI 30 November 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)
Announcement of the City of Examination By the Second week of January 2024 Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website 03 days before the actual date of the Examination Date(s) of Examination Between 24 January and 01 February 2024 Centre, Date, and Shift As indicated on the Admit Card
Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys To be announced later on the website Website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/
Declaration of Result on the NTA website 12 February 2024
JEE (Main) - 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or for both Sessions (Session 1 and Session 2 of 2024) together and pay the exam fee accordingly. In other words, if a candidate wishes to apply only for Session 1, he/she has to pay the Examination Fee only for Session 1 during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for Session 2 (April 2024) when the application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the Information.
Important Instructions:
i. Candidates can apply for JEE (Main) - 2024 through the “Online" mode only through the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
ii. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled outmore than one Application Form.
iii. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA website.
Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
iv. Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application
Form are their own or Parents/Guardians' only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA
through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!