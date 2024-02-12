LIVE UPDATES

JEE Main 2024 Result Live Updates: Session 1 results to be out today on jeemain.nta.nic.in

4 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST

JEE Main 2024 Result Live Updates: As per the official brochure, JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 will be announced on February 12. Once NTA announces the results, students can check results from official website of JEE Mains i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.