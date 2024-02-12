JEE Main 2024 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1 exams today i.e. on 12 February. As per the official brochure, JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 will be announced on February 12. Once NTA announces the results, students can check results from official website of JEE Mains i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Paper 1 exams were held on 27, 29, 30,31 January and 1 February, while the Paper 2 exam was held on 24 January. As per reports, this year a total of 12 lakh students registered for both papers of JEE Mains of which 11.70 lakh took the test. If a student clears the JEE Main exams, then he or she can then apply for the JEE Advanced exams for which the registration is likely to begin in April 2024.
As per media reports, NTA is expected to release the results of Paper 1 first while Paper 2 will be released after few days. However, no official confirmation on this is out yet. Students need to stay tuned on the official website for any announcement. The Paper 1 exams were held on 27, 29, 30,31 January and 1 February, while the Paper 2 exam was held on 24 January. Hoewver
Once NTA releases the results on the official website, students can check their results on:
1. jeemain.nta.ac.in
or
2. ntaresults.nic.in.
The results are expected to be announced today. However, currently, NTA has not officially announced any exact time for the results. However, media reports suggest that results could be out by evening.
The admissions for the centrally funded technical institutions like the NITs and IIITs takes place based on JEE (Main) score. The top 20 per cent of the merit list becomes eligible to sit for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
The first edition of JEE-Main concluded earlier this week. The paper was attended by 95.8 per cent of the total candidates for Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) -- one of the highest ever turnout for the JEE (Main) since the NTA started conducting the test.
Applications for the second edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main are now open and will stay on till March 2, according to the NTA. The exam is scheduled to take place from April 4 to 15. "The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in session 1.
(i)Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
(ii) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
(iii) Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).
(iv) If more than one option is found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.
(v) If all options are found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question
- Go to the official site of NTA JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the home page, click on the activated link “Answer Key of JEE (Main) Session-1 2024'
-Now, enter your application number and date of birth
-Click on Submit
-Your JEE Main 2024 session 1 results will appear on the screen
-Save and download for future reference.
