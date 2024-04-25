JEE Mains 2024 Result: Meet Dakshesh who scored AIR 2 after daily ‘self-studies’

JEE Mains 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency released JEE Mains 2024 session 2 result on jeemain.nta.ac.in, declaring six 100 percentile scorers, including Dakshesh Mishra at AIR 2.

JEE Mains 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency on Thursday released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 result for session 2 exam on its official website — jeemain.nta.ac.in. The board has also declares the list of toppers. As many as six students scored 100 percentile including Dakshesh Mishra who scored AIR 2.

Dakshesh was a regular class student at Allen Career Institute Pvt. Ltd. for the last three years. He has achieved AIR in JEE Mains entrance exam by securing 300 out of 300 marks.

Speaking about his preparations, Dakshesh was completely focused on NCERT syllabus and self-studies for around 10-12 hours daily, the student said as quoted by Times Now. "I used to practice Maths and Physics because it boosts my confidence level. Also, last minute revision is must," he said.

JEE Mains 2024 Result: 56 students get 100% score As per the JEE Main 2024 results, as many as 56 students have scored 100 percentile. Chintu Sateesh Kumar from Andhra Pradesh, Dattaraj Balkrishna Saudagar from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tanay Jha from Delhi, Parekh Meet Vikrambhai from Gujarat, Sushant Padha from Jammu and Kashmir are among the toppers in the JEE Main 2024.

It is important to note that the NTA conducted the JEE Mains 2024 exam in two sessions – January and April. The total number of JEE Main registrations in both sessions was over 24 lakh — 12,21,624 in session 1 and 12.57 lakh in session 2. The best of the candidate's scores in JEE Main will be considered while preparing the final merit list.

JEE Mains 2024 Result: Steps to download scorecard Step 1: On the jeemain.nta.ac.in, click on JEE Main 2024 Session 2: Click here to access the score card

Step 2: Add your application number

Step 3: Then add your date of birth

Step 4: Enter the security pin that's shown on the screen

Step 5: Hit ‘Submit’

Step 6: Your score will reflect on the screen

Step 7: Save and download for future reference

