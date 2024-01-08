JEE Main 2024: Session 1 exam city slip likely to be out this week. Details here
JEE Main exam city slips will mention names of cities in which exam centres will be located and admit cards of JEE Main will contain exam date and shift timing
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start issuing admit card and exam city information slip for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024) on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The exam willtake place from from January 24. Admit cards will be issued “3 days before the actual date of the examination" and admit cards are expected in this week most likely. Candidates can download it using application number and date of birth.