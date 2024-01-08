JEE Main 2024: Session 1 exam city slip likely to be out this week. Details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start issuing admit card and exam city information slip for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024) on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The exam willtake place from from January 24. Admit cards will be issued “3 days before the actual date of the examination" and admit cards are expected in this week most likely. Candidates can download it using application number and date of birth.

JEE Main exam city slips will mention names of cities in which exam centres will be located and admit cards of JEE Main will contain exam date and shift timing, reporting time and exam day guidelines, among other information.

How to download exam city slip

Candidates needs to go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.

After that open the session 1 exam city intimation slip download link.

Enter your credentials and login.

Check and download the exam city slip.

Admit cards of different exam days will be released separately.

Steps to download hall ticket

Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Now, open the session 1 admit card download tab.

Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

Check and download the admit card.

How to download admit card

Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Now, open the session 1 admit card download tab.

Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

Check and download the admit card.

Candidates appearing for engineering entrance exam JEE-Main will have to undergo frisking and biometric attendance after toilet breaks as well, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials.

"The move is aimed at ensuring there are no cases of use of unfair means or proxy attendance. We have strict mechanisms in place already but the idea is to make the exam completely foolproof to ensure there are zero incidents," NTA Director Subodh Kumar Singh said.

At present, aspirants are screened at the entry and biometric attendance is also recorded there.

"The same process will be extended to other exams as well in the longer run," Singh added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!