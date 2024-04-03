JEE Main 2024 Session 2: NTA releases admit cards, guidelines for April 4, 5 and 6 exams. Details here
JEE Main 2024 Session 2: The NTA is set to commence the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 from April 4 to April 12, 2024. The NTA has recently released the admit cards of the candidates scheduled to take their examination on April 4, 5 and 6. Candidates can download their admit card from jeemain.nta.ac.in
JEE Main 2024 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the Joint Entrance Main Exam (JEE Main) 2024 Session 2 from Thursday i.e. April 4 to April 12, 2024. The NTA has recently released the admit cards of the candidates scheduled to take their examination on April 4, 5 and 6 for JEE Main 2024 Session 2. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.ac.in.