JEE Main 2024 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the Joint Entrance Main Exam (JEE Main) 2024 Session 2 from Thursday i.e. April 4 to April 12, 2024. The NTA has recently released the admit cards of the candidates scheduled to take their examination on April 4, 5 and 6 for JEE Main 2024 Session 2. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.ac.in .

Aspiring candidates can download their admit card by using their application number and date of birth for Paper 1 from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. The candidates are also required to ensure that the barcode is available on the Admit card while downloading.

As per the official notice, the admit cards for the candidates scheduled for other dates will be released in due course.

As per the NTA notification, the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam will be conducted in two shifts daily. The first shift will start from 9 am and will end at 12 pm, similarly and the second shift will start from 3 pm. It is mandatory for the candidates to bring their JEE Main admit card along with a valid government-issued ID to authenticate their entry into the examination centre.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2: How to download admit card

Go to the official website of JEE Main: jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on the JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for Session-2 link available on the home page.

A new window will open where candidates have to fill in their details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2: Direct link to download the admit card

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 (April 2024) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2: Exam day guidelines

Candidates are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before the time specified in the admit card at the test centre

Latecomers will not be allowed to take the exam.

Bring your admit card, a recent photograph, and a valid government-issued ID for verification.

Candidates are requested not to carry prohibited items such as phones, study materials, or any unauthorised items inside the exam centre.

Diabetic candidates can bring sugar tablets, fruits, and clear water bottles. Packed foods like chocolates or sandwiches not permitted.

Caps, mufflers, and hats are not permitted during the exam.

Candidates are requested not to wear jewellery such as rings, bracelets, or necklaces.

Do not bring disruptive items like sunglasses to the exam.

