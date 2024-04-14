JEE Main 2024 Session 2: Paper 1 answer key challenge window closing today. Raise objection at jeemain.nta.ac.in
Candidates interested in submitting a challenge to the provisional answer keys (if any) can raise their objection by April 14 till 11 pm. He will have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 online for the same.
JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Paper-1 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2024 Main Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key (JEE Main 2024 Session 2). Candidates interested in submitting a challenge to the provisional answer keys (if any) can raise their objection by April 14 till 11 pm. He will have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 online for the same.