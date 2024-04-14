Candidates interested in submitting a challenge to the provisional answer keys (if any) can raise their objection by April 14 till 11 pm. He will have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹ 200 online for the same.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Paper-1 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2024 Main Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key (JEE Main 2024 Session 2). Candidates interested in submitting a challenge to the provisional answer keys (if any) can raise their objection by April 14 till 11 pm. He will have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 online for the same.

Candidates who had appeared in the JEE 2024 Main Session 2 entrance examination, conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9 at various exam centres across the country, can download the answer key using their application number and date of birth at the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) was held on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9. The answer keys of paper 1 is released now. Paper 2 was conducted on April 12.

Candidates can utilise the JEE Main 2024 answer key to figure out their probable scores, and those who have any objection regarding the answer key can raise objections against it till April 14.

JEE Main answer key 2024: How to download the Answer key

Go to the official website of JEE Main 2024: jeemain.nta.nic.in OR ntaresults.nic.in.

Click on the “JEE(Main) 2024 Session-2 : Click Here to Answer Key Challenge" link

A new window will open

Enter application number, date of birth and security pin

Click on the submit button

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key

Match it with your MCQ to calculate your score

Download the answer key

Match it with your MCQ to calculate your score

Save the answer key for future references JEE Main 2024 Session 2: Direct link to download the Paper 1 answer key ()

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Paper-1 Answer Key: How to raise objections Go to the official website of JEE Main 2024: jeemain.nta.ac.in

On the website, choose the link “Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Recorded Response Sheet for Answer Key Challenge for the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 (April 2024) of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)."

Go to the “JEE(Main) 2024 Session-2 Answer Key Challenge" link.

Input your login credentials on the newly opened window and click the submit button.

JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2024 for Session 2 Paper 1 will be displayed on the screen.

Raise your objections

Pay the objection fee of ₹ 200 before the final submission

Download and keep a hard copy for future reference

