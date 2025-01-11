The National Testing Agency has published exam city slips for JEE Mains on its website. The first session is scheduled from January 22 to 30, with admit cards to be available for download soon.

The National Testing Agency has released exam city intimation slips for the JEE Mains via its official website. The first session will be conducted from January 22 to 30 and admit cards will soon become available for download. Candidates can check the relevant details and also download their admit cards from the official site at jeemain.nta.nic.in once it is released. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JEE Main exams for Paper 1 will be conducted in two sessions on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The The first paper is for those seeking admission to the Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology courses offered by relevant institutions. Paper 2 examinations will be held on January 30 in two parts for those applying to Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Planning courses.

A missive from the NTA also noted that the exam city intimation slips was different from the admit card for JEE Mains 2025 Session 1. Candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth in order to access the exam centres details via the official website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile the as-yet-unreleased admit cards will contain the address of the exam centre, exam day instructions, paper timing, reporting time and other details.

How to download admit cards {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Candidates can follow these steps to check exam details and download their admit cards for the first session of JEE Mains 2025. It is pertinent to note that the exam city intimation slip is not the same as the admit card. The latter will be released in the coming days via the JEE website.