JEE Main 2025 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for Joint Entrance Exam 2025 Session 1 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, on Tuesday.

Candidates can refer to the answer key to check the correct responses to calculate the JEE Main score, and also challenge the answer key.

JEE Main 2025 answer key: How to download Step 1: Visit the JEE Main official website

Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Answer Key link

Step 3: Login to the portal using application number and date of birth/password and required details

Step 4: JEE Main answer key pdf link will be visible on your screen

Step 5: Download and check for the correct answer

JEE Main 2025 answer key: Last date, fees required The window for challenging the JEE Main 2025 answer key is right now operational, and will remain open up to 11:50 pm on February 6, Thursday. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key, would be required to pay a fee of ₹200 per question, states NTA's latest notice.

The payment for challenging the provisional answer key can be made only via Debit, or Credit cards, and net banking. The fees is non-refundable and will not be accepted through any other mode.

JEE Main 2025 answer key: How to challenge Here are the steps to challenge the JEE Main 2025 answer key:

Go to the JEE Mains answer key page at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 2. Click on 'Challenges Regarding JEE Mains Answer Key 2025': Find and click the link to challenge the answer key.

3. Log in by entering your application number and password.

4.The answer key will show the question IDs along with the correct option IDs for both papers 1 and 2.

5. In case you find any error, select one or more question IDs you wish to challenge.

6. After selecting the questions, click on 'Save your claim' and then proceed by clicking 'Next'. The challenged question ID will appear on the screen. You are also required to submit the necessary documents to support your claim in PDF form.

7. Pay the processing fee of ₹200 for each question you challenge.

In case any of the challenges posed by the candidates turns out to be correct, the Answer Key would be revised, and the JEE 2025 results would be prepared on the basis of the revised answer key.