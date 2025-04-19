JEE Main 2025 results: NTA releases results at jeemain.nta.nic.in; 24 candidates achieve perfect 100 score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results on its official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can check and download their scorecards by logging in with their application number and password.

To access the results, students need to log in using their application number and password. A direct link to the results has also been provided on the homepage for easier access.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam, held from April 2 to April 9, saw an impressive performance from students, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) announcing that 24 candidates achieved a perfect 100 NTA score in Paper 1.

How to Check JEE Main 2025 results: 1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result link on the homepage

3. Enter your application number and roll number in the login fields

4. Submit the details and download your scorecard

5.The exam was conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8.

All about JEE examination 2025 JEE Mains is one of the most competitive exams for engineering aspirants in India. To succeed in this examination, a deep understanding of the syllabus and strong conceptual clarity are essential.

The JEE Mains 2025 syllabus for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics follows the NCERT curriculum for Classes 11 and 12. However, simply covering the syllabus is not enough—students must go beyond the basics by gaining deeper insight into each topic and practicing extensively with a wide variety of problems.

To prepare effectively for JEE Main 2025, students should thoroughly study all topics in the prescribed syllabus across the three subjects.

Key focus areas include Physical World, Laws of Motion, Thermodynamics, and Electrostatics in Physics; Organic and Inorganic Chemistry topics; and Calculus in Mathematics. Consistent practice of problems from areas such as motion, chemical bonding, equilibrium, matrices, and probability will strengthen understanding and enhance problem-solving skills.