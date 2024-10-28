JEE Main 2025 schedule OUT: The NTA on Oct 28 announced the schedule of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 and opened the registration window for online submission of application forms for the eligible candidates at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2025 schedule OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, October 28, 2024 announced the schedule of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 examination and also opened the registration window for online submission of application forms for the eligible candidates at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to NTA notification the JEE Main Academic Year 2025-26, will be held in two phases. The first session is set to be held between January 22 and 31, 2025, while the next session will be held in April 2025.

"For Academic Session 2025-26, it has been decided that the JEE (Main)-2025 will be conducted in two Sessions i.e. Session 1 (January 2025) and Session 2 (April 2025)," the NTA notification read.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam is November 22 by 9 PM and the fees can be paid by 11:50 pm on the same day.

JEE Main 2025 schedule OUT: Important dates for Session 1 (January 2025) Following are the important dates for for Session 1 (January 2025)

JEE Main 2025: Exam Structure According to NTA notification, the JEE (Main) exam will comprise two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.) will be conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It will be also the eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Paper 2 of JEE (Main) will be conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

The notification further said the JEE (Main)-2025 examination will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The JEE Main exam will be held in two shifts: from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM (IST). Paper 1 includes sections on Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, each comprising multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical value-based questions with negative marking for incorrect answers.

JEE Main 2025: Important Guidelines Each student must submit only one application. Multiple applications will lead to disqualification. “Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled more than one Application Form," the notification read.

According to NTA notification, a candidate can apply for Session-1 (January 2025) examination and pay the exam fee accordingly. The candidates will be given opportunity to apply for Session-2 (April 2025) separately (using same application number) along with the fee payment, for which separate notification will be issued.

If the candidate wishes to apply for Session 2 (April 2025), the candidate can log in and pay the Examination Fee for Session 2 during that period. If candidate wishes to apply only for Session-2 (April 2025), he can register later, when application form for Session-2 (April 2025) is active.

The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened and will also be notified separately through a public notice.



Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or Parents/Guardians' only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for JEE (Main) 2025, he/she can contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. For further clarification related to the JEE (Main)-2025, the Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.