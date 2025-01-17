JEE Main 2025 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a crucial notice for few candidates who has applied for the upcoming JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam. According to the NTA, it has been found that photogragh uploaded by few candidates did not meet the required specifications. The NTA has asked them to re-upload new photos by today i.e. January 17 upto 11.50 PM.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1: What did NTA notification state? The NTA notice state, “It has been observed that the Photograph uploaded by few candidates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main)-2025 (Session-1) has not been found as per the required specifications. It has been decided to give an opportunity to such candidates to upload the Photograph as per required specifications to avoid rejection of application. All such candidates whose photographs are to be changed will be informed about it by message on registered email id and SMS on mobile number.”

Also Read | CBSE issues ‘show-cause’ notices to 29 schools after surprise inspections

"These candidates need to login using their credentials and click on the link to upload new photograph as per schedule given."

JEE Main 2025 Session 1: NTA issues list of specifications for candidate's photograph 1. Passport size Photograph should be between 10 kb to 300 kb

2. The recent photograph should be in colour with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against white background.

3. The photograph should be named as 'Photograph' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible).

Also Read | NEET UG 2025 to be conducted in single shift, in pen and paper mode

4. Spectacles are allowed only if being used regularly.

5. Polaroid and Computer-generated photos are not acceptable.

6. Applications not complying with these instructions or with unclear photographs are liable to be rejected.

7. Application without photographs as per specification given above shall be rejected.

8. The photographs need not be attested. Candidates are advised to keep 6 to 8 passport size colour photographs with white background.

Also Read | DSSSB vacancy: Registration window for 432 posts opens on Jan 16

9. Candidates may note that if the photographs uploaded are found to be fabricated i.e. de-shaped or seem to be hand-made or computer made, the application of the candidate will be rejected and the same would be considered 'as using Unfair Means and the candidate would be dealt with accordingly.

10. Candidates are advised to take note of the above and act accordingly.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Exam date

Date Paper Shift Janaury 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) First shift (9AM-12 PM) Second shift (3PM-6PM) January 30 Paper 2A (B.Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Both 2A and 2B Second shift 3PM-6PM