JEE Main 2026 admit cards released – Check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released admit cards for the JEE Main 2026 January session.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The hall ticket is mandatory for entry into the examination centre, and no candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without it.

The January session of JEE Main 2026 will be conducted from January 21 to January 29, 2026, while the second session has been scheduled from April 2 to April 9, 2026.

The candidates are advised to download the admit cards using their application number and date of birth (DoB), verify all details, and take a clear printout.

It is essential for candidates to review all details carefully and promptly notify the National Testing Agency of any discrepancies. The JEE Main 2026 exam, spanning three hours, encompasses the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The assessment comprises 90 questions in total, with 30 items dedicated to each subject. Every subject is partitioned into two parts: Section A features 20 multiple-choice questions, while Section B consists of 5 numerical-value questions.

Candidates earn 4 marks for each correct answer, but a penalty of 1 mark is applied for every wrong answer. The overall examination is valued at a maximum of 300 marks.

How to Download JEE Main 2026 Admit Card? Follow the following steps to download the JEE Main 2026 admit card:

- Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

- Click on ‘JEE Main Admit Card 2026’ link

- Enter Application Number and Date of Birth

- Download the PDF of the admit card and check all the details carefully

The hall ticket contains important details, including

- Candidate’s name and roll number

- Reporting time and exam centre address

- Examination date and timing

- Date of Birth

- Photograph and candidate’s signature

- Important instructions for the exam

* It is advisable to candidates to check the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in for correct and further details.

NTA allots alternative JEE Main date in Bengal The National Testing Agency on Thursday said it will provide an alternative date for candidates scheduled to appear for JEE (Main) 2026 Session-I in West Bengal on January 23, following requests citing Saraswati Puja and the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The representations to the agency were made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well as Union minister Sukanta Majumdar.

In a social media post on X, the NTA said: "In view of the representations received from candidates in the state of West Bengal regarding the celebration of Saraswati Puja on 23rd January 2026, it has been decided that all candidates scheduled to appear for JEE (Main) in West Bengal on 23rd January 2026 shall be allotted another date of examination among the advertised dates for the JEE (Main) 2026 Session-I examination."