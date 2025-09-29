JEE Main 2026: NTA issues advisory, asks aspirants to update documents, details

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday issued an advisory urging all JEE Main 2026 aspirants to ensure that all documents and details are updated and accurate before the online application opens in October 2025.
The online application form to register for the first session will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The NTA has also warned that mistakes in the documents could lead to rejection of the application or other difficulties later. Updating them will help aspirants avoid last-minute stress when registrations begin.
Candidates must keep scanned copies and accurate details of the following items ready for the online application:
Aspirants have been advised to regularly visit the official websites - nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in - for the latest updates.
Recently, the Delhi government opened registrations for the Common Entrance Test (CET-2025) under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission to provide coaching to government school students for top competitive exams.
According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the entrance tests will be held at government schools across Delhi between October 12 and October 26.
The scheme will help students prepare for competitive entrance exams, including JEE (Main/Advanced), NEET, CLAT, CA Foundation, and CUET (UG), the circular stated.
Under the scheme, 2,200 seats will be available across various courses. Of these, 50 seats are reserved for girls in each of the JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA foundation exams.
CUET will have 1,000 seats, with 150 seats reserved for girls. The coaching will be provided through empanelled institutions in Delhi, covering course fees, study material, and test papers, it said.
