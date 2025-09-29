JEE Main 2026: NTA issues advisory, asks aspirants to update documents, details

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday issued an advisory urging all JEE Main 2026 aspirants to ensure that all documents and details are updated and accurate before the online application opens in October 2025.

The online application form to register for the first session will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA has also warned that mistakes in the documents could lead to rejection of the application or other difficulties later. Updating them will help aspirants avoid last-minute stress when registrations begin.

Documents to be Checked and Updated Before Registration

Aadhaar Card Details: Ensure your Name and Date of Birth exactly match your Class 10 Certificate/Marksheet.

and exactly match your Class 10 Certificate/Marksheet. Verify that your latest Photograph, Address, and Father's Name are accurate in the Aadhaar database. Discrepancies here can lead to issues during verification.

Category Certificate (EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST): Candidates applying under a reserved category must ensure their Category Certificate is valid and updated .

. The OBC-NCL and EWS certificates, in particular, must usually be issued on or after April 1st of the year of the examination (i.e., April 1, 2025, for the 2026 session) to be considered valid for the current academic year. Check the official Information Bulletin for the specific date.

and certificates, in particular, must usually be issued April 1st of the year of the examination (i.e., April 1, 2025, for the 2026 session) to be considered valid for the current academic year. Check the official Information Bulletin for the specific date. Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card: For candidates applying under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category, the UDID card or Disability Certificate must be valid and renewed as per government requirements.

Complete List of Documents Required for JEE Main 2026 Registration Candidates must keep scanned copies and accurate details of the following items ready for the online application:

Aspirants have been advised to regularly visit the official websites - nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in - for the latest updates.

