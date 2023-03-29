JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2 expected soon, know full details here2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 12:59 PM IST
JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2 is expected to be released at the official website of NTA, at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ anytime soon. Know the full schedule of the exam here
The e-admit card for the JEE Main Session-II exam is likely to release soon. As per the official notification, the admit card was scheduled for release in March's fourth week. After the release, candidates who have registered for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023, will be able to check and download their admit card from NTA's official website.
