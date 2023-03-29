The e-admit card for the JEE Main Session-II exam is likely to release soon. As per the official notification, the admit card was scheduled for release in March's fourth week. After the release, candidates who have registered for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023, will be able to check and download their admit card from NTA's official website.

After downloading the admit card from the NTA website, students can appear in the examination at the given centre on the date and shift/ timing mentioned in their documents. Once, the admit card is released, candidates can follow the below steps to download their admit card.

Steps to download JEE Main Session 2 Admit card

Step 1: Visit official website of NTA at: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: On the home page, visit the ‘Candidates Activity’ section

Step 3: Click on the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 link.

Step 4: Fill your details on the redirected page like application number, date of birth, etc.

Step 5: As soon as you will enter the detail, your JEE Main session 2 hall ticket number will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card for future reference.

Step 7: Read all the instructions mentioned in the admit card carefully to avoid last moment chaos during examination.

What to do when candidates are unable to download JEE Main Session-2 admit card?

In case students face difficulty in downloading their admit card from the webstie, they can contact the NTA Help Line Number: 011-40759000 between 10.00 A.M. to 05.00 P.M. Those students who find discrepancy in their details in the admit card like name, photo, etc, also need to contact the NTA Help Line Number to the earliest.

Schedule of examination

Session 2 of JEE Main will be held on 6, 8, 10, 11, 12 April. Students will get the details of their date, shift and place of examination in their admit card. The examination will be held in two shifts. First shift exam will begin at 9 am and second shift exam will begin at 3 pm. Students appearing in exam in first shift have to report at 7 am to 8:30 am, and students appearing in exam in second shift have to report at 1pm to 2:30 pm.

Paper 1 of the exam, for BE and BTech candidates will be held on Computer Based Test only. Whereas, two categories of Paper 2A for B.Arch will be held in CBT mode and third category of the paper will be held in offline mode. Paper 2 B will be held in CBT mode only.