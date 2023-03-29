JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2 expected soon, know full details here

Schedule of examination

Session 2 of JEE Main will be held on 6, 8, 10, 11, 12 April. Students will get the details of their date, shift and place of examination in their admit card. The examination will be held in two shifts. First shift exam will begin at 9 am and second shift exam will begin at 3 pm. Students appearing in exam in first shift have to report at 7 am to 8:30 am, and students appearing in exam in second shift have to report at 1pm to 2:30 pm.