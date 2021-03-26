New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has announced the dates for the next two phases of Joint Entrance Exam - Main (JEE Main) that will be conducted in April and May.

The exams will be conducted between 27 April and 30 April, and then between 24 May and 28 May.

NTA said while online application submission for April session has started and will continue till 4 April, for May session of the JEE Main exam, the application submission dates will be announced in due course.

The government had announced that JEE Main will be conducted four times a year from twice earlier. The NTA is announcing the dates in a staggered manner.

“A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or more than one Session (April /May 2021) together and pays the exam fee accordingly. In other words, if a candidate wishes to apply only for one Session, he/she has to pay the examination fee only for that session during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for the remaining May session," NTA said.

While the April session of JEE Main will be conducted for only BE and B.Tech courses, the May session will be for BE, BTech, B.Arch and B. Planning courses. JEE Main is used by centrally funded engineering and tech schools and hundreds of engineering colleges in the states. Besides, the top 200,000 plus students are allowed to sit for the JEE Advanced for selections in IITs.

